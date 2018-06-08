Rockland Trust Welcomes Summer with 10th Annual Reading Makes Cent$ Program

ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Rockland Trust announced the start of its 10 th annual Reading Makes Cent$ program, a community initiative designed to boost literacy and fiscal responsibility for students during the summer months. The program runs June 1 through the end of August, and includes special events. Last year more than 1,700 children participated in the program, reading over 17,000 books.

“We are excited to celebrate our tenth year in offering Reading Makes Cent$ to encourage schoolchildren to read and save money,” said Robert Cozzone, Executive Vice President of Consumer & Business Banking and Chief Financial Officer for Rockland Trust. “Since we launched the program in 2009, more than 12,000 kids have participated, opening up savings accounts and reading over 112,000 books.”

All students who live in a Rockland Trust branch community entering grades 1-8 in the fall of 2018 are eligible to participate in the Reading Makes Cent$ program. Participants and a parent or guardian can stop by any Rockland Trust branch from June 1 to August 31 to enroll in the program, open a savings account, and pick up a Rockland Trust Reading Journal. Students who participate in the program can earn $2.50 in a Rockland Trust savings account for each book they read, up to a maximum of 10 books for $25.

In addition to participating by reading, Rockland Trust invites students to attend one of the many Reading Makes Cent$ events hosted throughout the summer by local libraries and businesses. Visit the program webpage (click here ), or follow the Bank on Facebook for a listing of the events.

To be eligible for the program, students must read at least four books and record in the journal an outline of each book they read. The journals must be handed in at a Rockland Trust branch by September 10, 2018.

For official rules and eligibility or to enroll and get a summer reading journal, go to any Rockland Trust branch or visit https://www.rocklandtrust.com/about-us/explore/reading-makes-cent$ for additional information.

About Rockland Trust Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB) has approximately $8.1 billion in assets and is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2017 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the ninth consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Company is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.

