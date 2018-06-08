Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 8, 2018
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;17;81%;74%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;32;Sunny and very warm;40;32;W;20;39%;0%;13
Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;21;22%;0%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Warmer with sunshine;25;19;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;SSW;14;70%;7%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;21;16;A shower or t-storm;24;15;NNW;14;71%;82%;8
Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;11;60%;38%;5
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;37;23;Increasing clouds;34;22;WNW;10;24%;38%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;25;10;Turning cloudy;21;8;ENE;16;40%;5%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Abundant sunshine;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;25;21;NNE;19;64%;29%;4
Athens, Greece;Sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;WNW;12;48%;4%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;E;8;79%;0%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;28;Sunny and hot;44;29;NW;18;15%;0%;12
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SSW;12;55%;44%;7
Bangalore, India;Rain and drizzle;27;21;Cloudy with a shower;26;21;W;29;75%;84%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;34;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;14;79%;79%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;24;18;Clouds and sun;24;18;S;12;69%;21%;9
Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;17;NW;10;64%;75%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, hot;33;21;Thunderstorms;28;19;WSW;11;75%;84%;8
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;ESE;12;40%;20%;8
Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;17;10;Rain and drizzle;18;10;ESE;10;81%;79%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;27;13;Clouds and sunshine;28;14;ENE;12;57%;4%;5
Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;28;18;N;9;73%;82%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Periods of sun;24;16;N;8;73%;70%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;31;17;Thunderstorms;32;17;ESE;14;60%;84%;8
Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;30;19;Thunderstorms;29;19;N;8;73%;84%;7
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;16;9;Increasing clouds;17;13;NNE;12;77%;61%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NNE;8;35%;44%;9
Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;28;19;Not as warm;24;18;NE;27;66%;59%;9
Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;39;23;Sunny and hot;40;24;N;15;27%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Rain;17;11;SSW;24;77%;86%;1
Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Partial sunshine;28;20;SE;8;53%;44%;12
Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;28;High clouds, breezy;38;29;WSW;29;47%;44%;5
Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;19;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SE;13;71%;73%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;32;26;Cloudy, downpours;30;26;WSW;22;83%;96%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;24;14;ESE;10;49%;26%;7
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;WNW;12;69%;1%;12
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;SSE;15;48%;4%;12
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;S;18;63%;3%;8
Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;30;Mostly sunny, warm;40;29;ESE;16;53%;32%;12
Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;34;15;Mostly sunny;35;18;W;10;17%;6%;12
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A stray thunderstorm;37;29;WSW;8;63%;77%;11
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;Nice with some sun;33;22;SE;10;63%;36%;7
Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;A shower or t-storm;21;10;E;13;67%;80%;6
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;NNE;10;32%;7%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;Partly sunny;22;16;W;16;65%;12%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and hot;37;27;Partly sunny;35;27;S;8;65%;44%;10
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;Sunny and nice;21;5;ENE;9;46%;0%;5
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;12;79%;81%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;16;8;W;14;46%;9%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;31;25;Cloudy with showers;32;26;WSW;14;85%;98%;4
Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with t-storms;30;26;Showers around;31;27;ENE;14;78%;91%;13
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;26;62%;68%;9
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;W;14;78%;77%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;42;29;Hazy sun;38;28;NNW;16;52%;44%;10
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;27;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;21;ENE;11;56%;0%;11
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;67%;63%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Clouds and sun, warm;36;29;WSW;14;58%;1%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;WNW;9;29%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;36;15;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;NNW;16;20%;3%;13
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;29;Hazy sunshine;36;30;S;15;67%;1%;13
Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;26;19;A shower or t-storm;29;21;SSE;8;73%;80%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;42;30;Warm with sunshine;43;30;WNW;10;9%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny;28;12;ENE;11;46%;4%;8
Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;33;27;Breezy with some sun;32;27;E;25;58%;27%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;WSW;10;58%;4%;8
Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;SSW;9;66%;77%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;33;23;Clouds and sun;34;25;ENE;6;68%;40%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;12;-3;An afternoon shower;12;-2;W;18;51%;72%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SW;11;76%;74%;7
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;9;77%;5%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;19;14;Spotty showers;19;14;NW;11;76%;87%;10
London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;21;11;Partly sunny;21;12;E;10;69%;44%;7
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;17;Clouds breaking;27;17;SE;10;50%;0%;11
Luanda, Angola;Sunny, low humidity;32;19;Plenty of sun;30;19;SSE;11;57%;0%;7
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;19;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;9;59%;28%;10
Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;28;WSW;22;74%;78%;8
Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;7;82%;86%;2
Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Cloudy with t-storms;29;26;SW;13;86%;100%;3
Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;15;9;Sun and some clouds;16;6;NE;9;74%;16%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SE;10;50%;64%;12
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ESE;12;73%;65%;6
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;NE;10;49%;6%;7
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;25;A morning shower;29;25;SSW;23;73%;75%;7
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;14;7;Partly sunny;16;11;NNE;10;80%;28%;3
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NW;7;38%;1%;9
Moscow, Russia;Showers around;16;5;Increasing clouds;15;7;NNW;15;43%;20%;5
Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;29;Rain and a t-storm;31;28;SW;17;81%;97%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. shower or two;22;12;Becoming cloudy;24;11;NNW;10;65%;28%;5
New York, United States;Warmer;28;19;A shower in spots;27;17;SSE;10;46%;74%;6
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;W;14;28%;0%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;Not as warm;25;12;N;14;55%;61%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;27;21;Some sun, less humid;28;18;NNE;11;57%;56%;11
Oslo, Norway;Sunlit and very warm;27;11;Partly sunny;27;12;S;11;50%;14%;5
Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Mostly sunny;23;9;N;15;48%;1%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;31;27;A shower;31;28;E;19;77%;82%;5
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;WNW;9;85%;80%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;28;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;E;10;82%;81%;6
Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A shower or t-storm;26;18;E;8;71%;80%;9
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Showers around;19;14;NW;23;67%;92%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Cloudy;30;24;SW;10;83%;44%;4
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;SE;28;74%;27%;5
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;9;50%;64%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;28;17;A shower or t-storm;28;17;ENE;7;62%;80%;8
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;29;15;Couple of t-storms;28;16;ENE;10;54%;93%;8
Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;25;12;A bit of rain;22;12;WNW;12;64%;92%;6
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;21;13;NNW;13;67%;32%;5
Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;SE;15;66%;77%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;11;9;A little p.m. rain;11;8;S;21;84%;88%;1
Riga, Latvia;A p.m. t-storm;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNW;8;46%;6%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;23;19;Low clouds;24;19;E;9;72%;31%;1
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and seasonable;42;29;Sunny and hot;45;32;NNW;14;7%;6%;13
Rome, Italy;A severe t-storm;26;16;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;11;68%;27%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;13;6;Clouding up;16;7;W;13;43%;39%;5
San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Partly sunny;18;11;NW;30;64%;5%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;9;79%;82%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;21;69%;75%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;25;18;NNE;7;93%;84%;6
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sun, some clouds;30;16;WSW;15;24%;2%;14
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;19;8;A little p.m. rain;15;5;S;6;47%;96%;1
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;12;69%;64%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;18;11;Spotty showers;19;10;NW;8;79%;88%;5
Seattle, United States;Showers around;18;11;Thundershowers;15;9;SSW;10;69%;82%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds, nice;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;ESE;8;57%;85%;7
Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Rain and drizzle;27;21;SE;15;70%;91%;4
Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;33;27;Spotty showers;32;28;SSE;15;73%;68%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer;29;15;Showers and t-storms;27;15;SW;13;67%;86%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;20;69%;65%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Mostly sunny;24;12;SSW;13;40%;14%;6
Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;19;13;Spotty showers;17;12;SSW;13;80%;82%;1
Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;26;Warm with some sun;33;26;ENE;14;59%;44%;13
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;18;9;W;14;48%;10%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;A t-storm around;32;21;E;12;36%;51%;10
Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm or two;25;13;Partial sunshine;26;14;NE;10;55%;66%;11
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;36;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;ESE;12;22%;13%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;33;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;SSW;12;52%;0%;12
Tirana, Albania;Very hot;35;21;Partly sunny, cooler;27;20;SSW;7;60%;66%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;29;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;19;ENE;12;62%;86%;7
Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;20;15;Increasing clouds;22;15;ENE;12;66%;5%;7
Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;ESE;12;55%;0%;12
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;ESE;12;44%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;25;8;Turning cloudy;26;10;NE;11;21%;1%;9
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;15;10;A shower in spots;17;8;W;8;55%;80%;8
Vienna, Austria;A heavy thunderstorm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;29;18;SSW;9;67%;82%;8
Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SSW;10;78%;77%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Mostly sunny;23;9;E;8;45%;4%;7
Warsaw, Poland;Sunlit and very warm;28;13;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;ENE;10;37%;0%;8
Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;11;6;Milder;15;11;NNW;37;79%;0%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;28;24;Cloudy with t-storms;29;25;SW;16;87%;99%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;28;12;Mostly sunny;26;12;NE;5;40%;13%;11
