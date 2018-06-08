KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Summerlyn in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Summerlyn, its latest community of beautiful one- and two-story new homes in Jacksonville. Summerlyn’s easy access to J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Florida State Road 228 and Interstate Highways 95 and 295 facilitates a short commute to downtown Jacksonville and other major area employment centers.

New KB homes now available in South Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located roughly 14 miles away from Jacksonville’s beaches on the Atlantic Coast, Summerlyn is also near shopping, dining, and entertainment at Deerwood Lake. Brackridge Park, which features a multi-use sports field, playground equipment, and picnic facilities, is within walking distance. Residents can also enjoy the expansive Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, considered to be one of the last unspoiled coastal wetlands on the Atlantic Coast encompassing salt marshes, coastal dunes and hardwood hammocks, as well as Fort Caroline and Kingsley Plantation.

Homebuyers at Summerlyn can choose from eight distinct floor plans, which will feature amenities including dedicated laundry and storage rooms, rear patios and spacious great rooms. The one- and two-story home designs range in size from 1,541 to 3,016 square feet and can be built with up to six bedrooms, three baths and two-car garages. Cul-de-sac homesites are available. Pricing begins in the low-$260,000s, with no CDD fees.

As part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding experience, buyers at Summerlyn can personalize many aspects of their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom, where they can work with KB Home’s design professionals to create the home of their dreams.

All the KB homes offered at Summerlyn will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient and can potentially save homebuyers money on their monthly utility bills, as compared to other typical new and resale homes in the area. The energy-saving features included in the KB homes at Summerlyn are estimated to save homeowners from $972 to $1,668 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

A grand opening celebration weekend, during which attendees may tour the model homes, will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On opening day, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., there will be refreshments and family entertainment, including a bounce house and a face painter.

KB Home’s Summerlyn sales office is located at 8192 Presley Drive in Jacksonville. Visiting hours are by appointment only. For more information about Summerlyn or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

