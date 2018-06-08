Nintendo Serves Up the Deliciously Strategic Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--You are the only one who can save the world’s sushi – by eating as much as you can! In the fast-paced action-puzzle-RPG – now available for both the Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems – you must vanquish the evil Empire by devouring delicious sushi and hurling the empty plates at your opponents.

“This wonderfully clever game is sure to work up an appetite for fans of frenetic action-puzzle games,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With a simultaneous launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, fans can enjoy a veritable buffet of sushi anytime, anywhere.”

In the game, you play as the orphaned hero and budding Sushi Striker, Musashi. As you journey through the massive collection of more than 150 stages, you will get to better know your hero and a colorful cast of other characters through fully animated voiced cutscenes.

Each battle consists of two opponents, who both have access to three conveyor belts of constantly changing sushi – along with a seventh shared belt in the middle. By linking (and eating) sushi plates of the same color, you create stacks that can then be hurled at your opponent. The fun, sushi-eating action is coupled with significant tactical depth. You’ll encounter divine beings called Sushi Sprites that provide special skills that you can chain together for powerful combos. One Sprite might turn all of your plates the same color for a certain time, for example, while another will turn sushi into sweets that restore HP. You can equip up to three different Sushi Sprites in battle, and there are more than 50 Sushi Sprites to befriend, many of which can evolve into more powerful forms.

In the Nintendo 3DS version*, the action is split between the two screens, with the ability to use the stylus to control the action. Touch controls can also be used while playing in Handheld mode on Nintendo Switch. Both versions also allow for local or online multiplayer.** Two players who each own the game and a Nintendo 3DS family system can battle each other locally, while two people can each use a single Joy-Con controller to compete on the same screen when playing on Nintendo Switch. They can also battle each other locally if they each have their own game and Nintendo Switch system.

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido is now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at suggested retail prices of $49.99 and $39.99, respectively. A free demo of the game can currently be downloaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. For more information about Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido, visit https://sushistriker.nintendo.com/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/ or https://www.nintendo.com/3ds/.

*The Nintendo 3DS version of the game is only playable in 2D.

**For the Nintendo Switch version, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required for online play when the paid service launches in September.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch ™ system and the Nintendo 3DS ™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System ™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy ™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS ™ family of systems, Super NES ™, Nintendo 64 ™, Nintendo GameCube ™, Wii ™ and Wii U ™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

