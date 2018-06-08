Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;10;81%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;106;90;Sunny and very warm;104;90;W;12;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;101;72;Sunny and hot;98;70;WNW;13;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer with sunshine;77;66;Sunny and beautiful;78;65;SSW;8;70%;7%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;71;61;A shower or t-storm;74;59;NNW;9;71%;82%;8

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;65;50;Partly sunny;65;49;SW;7;60%;38%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;98;74;Increasing clouds;93;71;WNW;6;24%;38%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;78;50;Turning cloudy;70;46;ENE;10;40%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Abundant sunshine;66;51;Partly sunny, warmer;77;71;NNE;12;64%;29%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;WNW;7;48%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;59;46;Mostly sunny;60;48;E;5;79%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;83;Sunny and hot;112;84;NW;11;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;96;75;Partly sunny;95;76;SSW;7;55%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Rain and drizzle;81;70;Cloudy with a shower;79;70;W;18;75%;84%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;92;79;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SW;9;79%;79%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;64;Clouds and sun;76;64;S;8;69%;21%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;63;NW;6;64%;75%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, hot;92;69;Thunderstorms;83;66;WSW;7;75%;84%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;86;63;Clouds and sun, warm;86;63;ESE;7;40%;20%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;63;51;Rain and drizzle;64;50;ESE;6;81%;79%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;80;56;Clouds and sunshine;82;57;ENE;8;57%;4%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;85;65;Showers and t-storms;82;65;N;5;73%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;75;60;Periods of sun;75;60;N;5;73%;70%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;88;63;Thunderstorms;89;62;ESE;9;60%;84%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;86;66;Thunderstorms;84;66;N;5;73%;84%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;61;49;Increasing clouds;63;56;NNE;7;77%;61%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;85;62;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;NNE;5;35%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;83;67;Not as warm;75;65;NE;17;66%;59%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;103;73;Sunny and hot;104;74;N;9;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;66;55;Rain;63;52;SSW;15;77%;86%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;Partial sunshine;83;67;SE;5;53%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;100;83;High clouds, breezy;100;83;WSW;18;47%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;66;62;A t-storm in spots;78;65;SE;8;71%;73%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;89;78;Cloudy, downpours;85;79;WSW;14;83%;96%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;77;57;Partly sunny;76;57;ESE;6;49%;26%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;Sunny and pleasant;83;73;WNW;7;69%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;SSE;10;48%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine and nice;84;67;Clouds and sun, nice;86;71;S;11;63%;3%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;106;85;Mostly sunny, warm;104;84;ESE;10;53%;32%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;Mostly sunny;95;65;W;6;17%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;83;A stray thunderstorm;98;84;WSW;5;63%;77%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;73;Nice with some sun;91;71;SE;6;63%;36%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;69;50;A shower or t-storm;69;50;E;8;67%;80%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;90;64;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;NNE;6;32%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;73;61;Partly sunny;71;61;W;10;65%;12%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and hot;99;81;Partly sunny;96;81;S;5;65%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;69;40;Sunny and nice;69;41;ENE;5;46%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;E;8;79%;81%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;61;43;Partly sunny;60;46;W;9;46%;9%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;88;78;Cloudy with showers;89;78;WSW;9;85%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with t-storms;86;79;Showers around;89;80;ENE;9;78%;91%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;ENE;16;62%;68%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;W;9;78%;77%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;108;84;Hazy sun;100;82;NNW;10;52%;44%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;80;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;69;ENE;7;56%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;WSW;6;67%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;84;Clouds and sun, warm;97;84;WSW;8;58%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;WNW;5;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;97;60;Mostly sunny, nice;89;61;NNW;10;20%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;85;Hazy sunshine;96;85;S;10;67%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;79;67;A shower or t-storm;84;69;SSE;5;73%;80%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;108;86;Warm with sunshine;110;87;WNW;6;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny;83;54;ENE;7;46%;4%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;91;80;Breezy with some sun;90;80;E;16;58%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;90;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;WSW;6;58%;4%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;82;SSW;6;66%;77%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;92;74;Clouds and sun;94;77;ENE;4;68%;40%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;54;27;An afternoon shower;53;29;W;11;51%;72%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A shower or t-storm;87;76;SW;7;76%;74%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;61;Mostly sunny;67;61;S;6;77%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;65;58;Spotty showers;67;57;NW;7;76%;87%;10

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;70;52;Partly sunny;70;54;E;6;69%;44%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;Clouds breaking;81;63;SE;6;50%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunny, low humidity;90;66;Plenty of sun;87;66;SSE;7;57%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;66;54;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;6;59%;28%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;82;WSW;14;74%;78%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;83;75;A shower or two;85;75;E;5;82%;86%;2

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;86;79;Cloudy with t-storms;84;78;SW;8;86%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;58;49;Sun and some clouds;60;43;NE;6;74%;16%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;80;59;A t-storm in spots;77;57;SE;6;50%;64%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;ESE;8;73%;65%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;75;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;NE;6;49%;6%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;82;77;A morning shower;84;77;SSW;14;73%;75%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;58;45;Partly sunny;62;51;NNE;6;80%;28%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;NW;4;38%;1%;9

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;60;41;Increasing clouds;58;45;NNW;10;43%;20%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;84;Rain and a t-storm;87;82;SW;10;81%;97%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. shower or two;72;53;Becoming cloudy;75;52;NNW;6;65%;28%;5

New York, United States;Warmer;82;66;A shower in spots;80;62;SSE;6;46%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;97;73;Sunshine, very hot;98;70;W;9;28%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;Not as warm;77;54;N;9;55%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;80;69;Some sun, less humid;83;64;NNE;7;57%;56%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunlit and very warm;80;51;Partly sunny;80;54;S;7;50%;14%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Mostly sunny;73;49;N;9;48%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;88;81;A shower;87;82;E;12;77%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;WNW;5;85%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;82;76;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;E;6;82%;81%;6

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;78;62;A shower or t-storm;79;64;E;5;71%;80%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;53;Showers around;66;58;NW;14;67%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Cloudy;85;75;SW;6;83%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;Clouds and sunshine;88;74;SE;18;74%;27%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;6;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;82;63;A shower or t-storm;83;63;ENE;4;62%;80%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;84;59;Couple of t-storms;82;61;ENE;6;54%;93%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;76;54;A bit of rain;72;54;WNW;7;64%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;74;58;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;8;67%;32%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;An afternoon shower;85;75;SE;9;66%;77%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;52;48;A little p.m. rain;52;46;S;13;84%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;A p.m. t-storm;68;49;Mostly sunny;67;52;NNW;5;46%;6%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;73;66;Low clouds;76;66;E;6;72%;31%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and seasonable;107;85;Sunny and hot;113;90;NNW;8;7%;6%;13

Rome, Italy;A severe t-storm;78;60;Partly sunny;77;59;NW;7;68%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;56;42;Clouding up;60;44;W;8;43%;39%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;Partly sunny;64;52;NW;19;64%;5%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;66;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;6;79%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;78;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;13;69%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NNE;5;93%;84%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;58;Sun, some clouds;87;61;WSW;10;24%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;66;46;A little p.m. rain;59;41;S;3;47%;96%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;NNE;8;69%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;64;52;Spotty showers;66;51;NW;5;79%;88%;5

Seattle, United States;Showers around;65;51;Thundershowers;59;48;SSW;6;69%;82%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds, nice;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;ESE;5;57%;85%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;82;72;Rain and drizzle;81;70;SE;9;70%;91%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;91;81;Spotty showers;89;82;SSE;9;73%;68%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer;85;59;Showers and t-storms;81;58;SW;8;67%;86%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;77;A shower in spots;85;78;E;12;69%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;Mostly sunny;75;54;SSW;8;40%;14%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;66;56;Spotty showers;62;54;SSW;8;80%;82%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;79;Warm with some sun;92;78;ENE;9;59%;44%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;65;47;W;8;48%;10%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;97;68;A t-storm around;90;69;E;8;36%;51%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm or two;77;56;Partial sunshine;79;57;NE;6;55%;66%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;97;71;Mostly sunny;90;70;ESE;7;22%;13%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;91;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;SSW;7;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;95;71;Partly sunny, cooler;81;68;SSW;4;60%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;83;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;67;ENE;8;62%;86%;7

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;68;59;Increasing clouds;72;59;ENE;7;66%;5%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;83;71;ESE;8;55%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;ESE;8;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;77;47;Turning cloudy;79;51;NE;7;21%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;59;49;A shower in spots;62;47;W;5;55%;80%;8

Vienna, Austria;A heavy thunderstorm;85;64;Showers and t-storms;85;65;SSW;6;67%;82%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorm;92;77;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SSW;6;78%;77%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;Mostly sunny;74;49;E;5;45%;4%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunlit and very warm;82;56;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;ENE;6;37%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;51;43;Milder;59;52;NNW;23;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;82;76;Cloudy with t-storms;84;78;SW;10;87%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;83;54;Mostly sunny;78;54;NE;3;40%;13%;11

_____

