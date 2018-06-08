Banking Sector Client Improved Sales Training and Created Value with Salesforce Analytics - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest salesforce analytics study on the banking industry. A renowned banking sector client wanted to improve the quality and offer better banking sector products and services.

According to the banking industry experts at Quantzig, “Important firms in the banking sector are looking beyond compliance to enhance their businesses and progress financial performance, despite the current economic uncertainty.”

The global banking sector is extremely fragmented and comprises of segments such as corporate, retail, and investment banking and asset and wealth management firms. The retail banking sector has registered substantial growth recently and has the potential to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Europe leads the global banking sector market and accounts for about 43% of total market share.

The salesforce analytics solution helped the client to build predictive models to assess customer attrition levels. The client was able to recognize opportunities to improve costs across the BFSI market in the Americas.

This salesforce analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Refine their business models and shorten the time-to-market for the services rendered Improve customer retention and promote brand loyalty

This salesforce analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Measuring the performance of the workforce on a timely basis Improving sales training and creating value

