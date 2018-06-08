Poland: Bus returning from school trip crashes, 44 injured

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A police spokesman says 44 people have been injured, including many children, in the crash of a bus bringing pupils home from a school trip in southern Poland.

Spokesman Marian Rokosz said Friday that six people, including four children, were seriously injured and being airlifted to hospital. Ten others were also taken to hospital, while 28 people suffered minor injuries, mostly bruises.

The crash occurred in the town of Tenczyn, when the bus collided with a truck and a car on the road leading north from the mountain resort of Zakopane to Warsaw.

Rokosz said the pupils, returning to Warsaw, were in 7th grade, or around 13 years old.