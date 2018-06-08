Soon, You Can Finally Get Your Hands on SONIC’s New Pickle Juice Slush

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Get ready for a new wave of flavor, as the much-anticipated Snow Cone Slushes are coming to SONIC® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC) on Monday, June 11. Available in four classic snow cone flavors including Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian, Tiger’s Blood and must-try Pickle Juice, SONIC’s icy-cold and colorful Snow Cone Slushes provide guests with the ultimate taste of summer in a sippable, slurpable delight.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005125/en/

SONIC Snow Cone Slush Lineup - Tiger's Blood, Pickle Juice, Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama (from left to right) (Photo: Business Wire)

News of the signature Snow Cone Slush flavor, Pickle Juice, first hit in March and nearly broke the internet with a cacophony of buzz about this fascinating, sweet yet tart sensation. Some were surprised, others tantalized but one thing was clear: the intrigue was unanimous.

“SONIC’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup – including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood – has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

To celebrate the Pickle Juice and other Snow Cone Slushes, SONIC is releasing a Snapchat lens that transforms users into an icy-cold Pickle Juice Slush world for a limited time from June 11 through July 29. Users can keep an eye out for this feature on the Snapchat app.

The only-at-SONIC Pickle Juice Slush, along with the rest of the Snow Cone Slush flavors, can be enjoyed starting June 11 for half-price during happy hour and are customizable with any fruit add-ins such as lemon, strawberry, lime and pineapple or candy add-ins such as Popping Candy and NERDS ® while supplies last.**

** For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

About SONIC ® , America's Drive-In ®

SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Nearly 94 percent of SONIC's 3,500 drive-in locations are owned and operated by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $10.7 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC), please visit sonicdrivein.com and please visit or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning initiative, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

SONC-M

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005125/en/

CONTACT: For SONIC Drive-In

Rachel Shin, 917-543-5278

Rachel.Shin@cohnwolfe.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OKLAHOMA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER RESTAURANT/BAR SOCIAL MEDIA RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER

SOURCE: SONIC Drive-In

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 06:55 AM/DISC: 06/08/2018 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005125/en