The Latest: Baez vs. Tseng in French Open boys' final

PARIS

12:45 p.m.

The boys' final at the French Open will pit top-seeded Sebastien Baez of Argentina against Chun Hsin Tseng from Taiwan.

Baez defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil 6-2, 6-2, while Tseng advanced past second-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-2, 7-5 in the semfinals.

11:45 a.m.

Rafael Nadal takes a 10-0 French Open semifinal record into his matchup at Roland Garros against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th major trophy in all.

Del Potro is playing in the French Open semifinals for the first time in nine years.

The other men's match is No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria against unseeded Marco Cecchinato (cheh-key-NAH'-toe) of Italy.

Thiem is appearing in the final four at Roland Garros for the third consecutive time.

Cecchinato had never won a Grand Slam match until this tournament. At No. 72, he is the lowest-ranked French Open semifinalist since 1999.

In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.

