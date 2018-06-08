3 critical after bungalow explosion at teen camp

MONROE, N.Y. (AP) — Three people are in critical condition after a bungalow exploded at a teen camp in upstate New York.

Firefighters were called to Quaker Hill Cottages in Monroe, New York, around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Orange County Emergency Services Commissioner Vini Tankasali tells WNBC-TV 14 people were injured in the blast and fire. Tankasali says it took eight fire departments about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Neighbors say it is believed that a Jewish yeshiva in Brooklyn, New York, had rented the bungalow.

Officials are trying to determine whether gas is to blame for the explosion.