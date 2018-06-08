Turkish presidential candidate runs campaign from jail

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — One of the candidates in Turkey's presidential election later this month has one major disadvantage: He's in jail.

But Pro-Kurdish opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas is trying to get out his message in any way he can.

He recently used a 10-minute telephone call he is allowed with his wife to broadcast an election speech while his lawyers carry back and forth journalists' questions and his responses from his high-security prison.

On Friday, he'll be tweeting by proxy, responding to public questions posted on social media.

Demirtas, the former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, or HDP, is one of five candidates running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the June 24 presidential election. Turkey will also hold a parliamentary election on the same day.