EyeSouth Establishes a Presence in South Georgia and North Florida Through a Strategic Partnership with South Georgia / North Florida Eye Partners

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic partnership with South Georgia / North Florida Eye Partners and Cataract and Laser Surgery Center of South Georgia (“South Georgia Eye”), expanding its presence into the South Georgia and North Florida regions. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused physician services organization formed by Shore Capital Partners, a leading lower middle market healthcare private equity firm.

South Georgia Eye is led by ophthalmologist Scott Petermann, M.D., part of a team of two ophthalmologists and six optometrists who provide care at five clinical locations in Valdosta, Tifton, Douglas, and Moultrie, Georgia, and Madison, Florida. The ophthalmologists perform surgery at Cataract and Laser Center of South Georgia, located in Valdosta. South Georgia Eye offers a suite of eye care services including cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma treatment, and medical optometry.

“We are thrilled about the partnership with EyeSouth and the deep experience and dedicated management and support services they offer,” said Dr. Scott Petermann, who will join EyeSouth’s Physician Advisory Board. “We are very proud of what we have built at South Georgia / North Florida Eye Partners and strongly believe EyeSouth’s model will allow us to continue growing and enhancing our medical and surgical specialty eye care services throughout South Georgia and North Florida. I have high aspirations for what we can collectively accomplish and offer to our patients and their referring doctors.”

Since its founding in 2010, South Georgia Eye has sought to provide the highest quality eye care treatment services to patients throughout South Georgia and North Florida. South Georgia Eye will continue to operate under its brand, with no changes to its staff, physicians or locations.

“We are extremely excited to have South Georgia Eye join the EyeSouth affiliation network,” said Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “We have the utmost respect for Dr. Scott Petermann and believe the quality of physicians and staff at South Georgia Eye are second to none. Their longstanding reputation and relentless focus on providing the highest standard of patient care fit squarely with the mission of EyeSouth.”

EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 43 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at 29 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

About EyeSouth Partners Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care physician services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in Georgia and the Southeast. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with capital, administrative resources, operating expertise, and strategic guidance with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 43 doctors practicing at 29 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a leading lower middle market healthcare private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on microcap healthcare investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $600 million of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

