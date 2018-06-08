  1. Home
Taiwan's island of Kinmen smashes county's largest-ever fraud ring

By  Central News Agency
2018/06/08 18:10

TAIPEI (CNA) - Kinmen smashed its largest-ever telecom fraud ring, detaining 23 suspects, police in the outlying county announced on Friday.

Twenty-one people, including a minor and four women, were arrested at a villa in Jinning Township on Wednesday, and 34 iPads, 46 iPhones, three UBS devices, smokers, desktop computers and 22 sim cards were seized, Kinmen police chief Yu Wen-sheng said at a news conference.

Two other key suspects identified only by their surnames of Chen and Chiang were also arrested in the township on Wednesday after a task force had been tracking them since April, he said.

It was the largest telecom fraud ring ever busted in Kinmen, according to Yu. The criminal group, targeting people living in China, might have defrauded its victims of NT$6 million (US$200,000), he said.

The 23 suspects, all from Taiwan proper, were sent back to an anti-crime center in Taichung on Thursday. (By Huang Hui-min and Flor Wang)
