Only 11% of Japanese believe Japan has achieved gender equality: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite increased awareness about women’s rights, only 11 percent of Japanese respondents believe men and women are treated equally in Japan, according to a survey by online market researcher Macromill Tokyo.

Asked whether Japan has achieved gender equality, merely 11 percent of those researched answered “yes,” 25.5 percent selected “not sure,” and as high as 63.6 percent replied “no,” reported Kyodo News.

Overall, 77.2 percent surveyed reckoned that gender inequality incidents in the Northeast Asian country are most likely to occur in “management position selection.” “Child-rearing” and “workplace” are also the areas where the gender gap prevails, reported by 74.1 percent and 62 percent of respondents, respectively. Over 50 percent agreed that men and women are treated fairly in the aspects of “medical services” and “education.”

As to the issue of “sexual harassment,” 21.8 percent said having encountered such misconduct, while 30 percent replied having seen people become victim of a sexual assault.

The survey also showed that 21 percent of Japanese are aware of the #MeToo movement that has spread virally across the globe since last year, and over 50 percent believed that the campaign should be advocated in Japan.

The research, conducted in February 2018, involved 2,000 respondents of both genders aged 20 to 69.