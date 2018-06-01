Chinese politician Wang Yang praises Taiwan for protecting Chinese culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Leading Chinese politician Wang Yang (汪洋) praised Taiwan for protecting traditional Chinese culture as the Cultural Revolution in China destroyed its artifacts and traditions.

As the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang is the No.4-ranking leader with as one of his functions overseeing ties with Taiwan.

Addressing visitors from Taiwan in Xiamen Wednesday, Wang launched into unexpected and rare praise for the island, which is more used to bullying and threatening from the communist regime.

He said the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976 led to the widespread destruction of cultural traditions and works of art in China, but Taiwan had taken good care of those, the Central News Agency reported.

Wang apparently mentioned the example of neighborhood chiefs (里長) as an example of such a tradition. In China, they no longer exist, but in Taiwan they still do, Wang reportedly said.

While criticism of the Cultural Revolution and of any other past policies of the Communist Party is still rarely seen in China, Wang’s praise for Taiwan was interpreted by some as a “United Front” tactic designed to win over hearts and minds on the island, reports said.

In contrast, he reportedly also emphasized Beijing’s opposition to Taiwan Independence, indicating the current campaign of threats and bullying would continue. China has intensified its campaign to take away Taiwan’s official diplomatic allies, while also pressuring foreign companies into changing their websites to describe the island as a province of China.