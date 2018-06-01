Former Mayor in Kinmen County, Taiwan sentenced to 11 years on bribery charges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Supreme Court sentenced former KMT Mayor of Jinsha Township (金沙鎮) in Kinmen County (金門縣) to 11 years in prison on bribery and abuse of public office charges.

The Supreme Court's verdict quashed Chen's third appeal and upheld the two previous judgments.

Chen Chi-te (陳其德) helped a woman, surnamed Wu (吳) illegally cross into China when he was a policeman in 2012.

Chen accepted a bribe of NT$280,000 (US$9,380) for his part in the plot to arrange for Wu to travel to Xiamen (廈門) on a fishing boat.

Wu wanted to pursue work opportunities in China, but was unable to travel legally as she was suspected of fraud at the time.

The conspiracy came to light when Wu attempted to return to Taiwan after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014.

An investigation into Wu's movements began after immigration officials were unable to find a record of her leaving Taiwan. Chen was arrested in 2016 for his role.

The Supreme Court ruled that Chen abused his public office for financial gain and charged with "Crimes against Official Duties" in the Corruption Offenses Ordinance.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and the NT$280,000 bribe was seized.

Chen was elected Mayor of Jinsha Township from December 2014 to April 2016 and was previously dismissed from the police force on an unrelated matter.