Tzu Chi volunteers clear 8 tons of trash from Taiwan coastlines

TAIPEI (CNA) - Volunteers from Tzu Chi Foundation, one of Taiwan's largest charitable organizations, joined a beach cleanup earlier in the week in observation of June 8 World Oceans Day, clearing eight tons of trash along the country's coastlines.

In a press release Tzu Chi, said its volunteers took part in the cleanup June 5 and 7, collecting 6.7 tons of trash along the west coast, and 1.3 tons on the eastern seaboard, mostly plastic bottles and bags.

Tzu Chi volunteers have been participating in several coastal cleanups organized by government agencies such as the Coast Guard Administration and Department of Environmental Protection.

Effective recycling will help reduce the volume of trash in the ocean around Taiwan, Tzu Chi said, adding that it will continue to promote that concept in an effort to raise public awareness of environmental protection.

Apart from promoting recycling, Tzu Chi volunteers are also urging the public to avoid using disposable products and to practice more efficient use of water.

Volunteers from Tzu Chi Foundation have been dedicated to environmental protection in Taiwan for more than two decades and are hoping that environmental protection will become a common objective among the Taiwanese people, the foundation said. (By Yu Hsiao-han and Hsu Hsiao-ling)