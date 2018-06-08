  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tzu Chi volunteers clear 8 tons of trash from Taiwan coastlines

By  Central News Agency
2018/06/08 16:40

Volunteers cleaning up the beaches. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) - Volunteers from Tzu Chi Foundation, one of Taiwan's largest charitable organizations, joined a beach cleanup earlier in the week in observation of June 8 World Oceans Day, clearing eight tons of trash along the country's coastlines.

In a press release Tzu Chi, said its volunteers took part in the cleanup June 5 and 7, collecting 6.7 tons of trash along the west coast, and 1.3 tons on the eastern seaboard, mostly plastic bottles and bags.

Tzu Chi volunteers have been participating in several coastal cleanups organized by government agencies such as the Coast Guard Administration and Department of Environmental Protection.

Effective recycling will help reduce the volume of trash in the ocean around Taiwan, Tzu Chi said, adding that it will continue to promote that concept in an effort to raise public awareness of environmental protection.

Apart from promoting recycling, Tzu Chi volunteers are also urging the public to avoid using disposable products and to practice more efficient use of water.

Volunteers from Tzu Chi Foundation have been dedicated to environmental protection in Taiwan for more than two decades and are hoping that environmental protection will become a common objective among the Taiwanese people, the foundation said. (By Yu Hsiao-han and Hsu Hsiao-ling)
Tzu Chi Foundation
World Oceans Day
recycling

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese TV station suspected of bowing to Beijing, after canceling historical drama
2018/05/27 16:40
96-year-old Kaohsiung grandma has been recycling for 20 years
2018/04/11 13:05
Taiwan introduces recyclable fishing nets, moving towards sustainable dev. goals
2018/03/23 15:14
Hsinchu County looking to turn used diapers 'into gold'
2018/02/21 09:27
428 pieces of clothing are ditched by the Taiwanese population every minute
2018/01/07 14:58