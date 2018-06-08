  1. Home
Taiwanese-American detained on suspicion of gun trafficking

By  Central News Agency
2018/06/08 16:20

Weapons smuggled by a Taiwanese-American student. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) - A Taiwanese-American graduate student at a local university has been detained and is being held incommunicado on suspicion of bringing guns and gun components into Taiwan, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Friday.

After more than two month of investigation, police arrested the man and four suspected accomplices at their homes in Taipei and Kaohsiung, respectively, and seized pistol barrels, magazines and slides, as well as the suspects' cellphones, the CIB said.

The raid came after Taichung Customs officers on March 31 discovered dismantled Beretta pistols, slides, barrels and other gun parts in a container imported from the Philippines by the main suspect, identified only by the surname Lin, according to police.

Police said Lin has been living in Taiwan for seven years and was studying for a master's degree at a local university but he was also smuggling guns into the country in containers imported from the Philippines.

Using courier services, the suspect was trafficking the guns and gun parts between Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, police said.

On social media, Lin described himself as an arms broker and was streaming videos of gun testing to attract buyers, police said.

The suspect was also recruiting assistants online to make deliveries and manage digital payments, according to police. (By Chao Li-yen and Flor Wang)
