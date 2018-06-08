Greek police say jeep full of migrants crashes, killing 6

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a smuggling vehicle crammed with asylum-seekers has crashed on a highway in the north of the country, killing six people, including three children.

Police say a further four people have been severely injured. The jeep had 16 people in it when it veered off the road Friday and crashed into rocks near the town of Kavala. Police said the cause of the accident is unclear.

The nationalities and identities of the asylum-seekers were not immediately known.

Police said the vehicle had come from the northeastern Evros border region with Turkey, which is a major crossing point for migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.