First stage of Taiwan’s plastic straw ban to begin on July 1, 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) announced Friday that the first stage of the single-use plastic straw ban will enter into force on July 1, 2019, targeting the public sector, schools, department stores and fast food restaurants.

The first stage of the ban will bar these four groups from providing single-use plastic straws to customers drinking within the premises.

The initial ban is expected to impact around 8,000 stores. The total abolition of single-use plastic straws is hoped to take place by 2025.

Stores who continue to provide the banned tube after July 1, 2019 will first receive a written warning. If the offense continues, they will be fined between NT$1,200 (US$40) and NT$6,000.

The move comes after mounting national and international concern over ocean pollution caused by disposable plastic.

In cities where similar plastic straw bans have been announced, some companies have switched to single-use straws made from paper, reported Yahoo News.

A draft communique by the EPA outlining the expected nature and extent of the ban will be released soon. The public are encouraged to respond to the communique to improve the legislation.