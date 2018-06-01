Taiwan’s White Wood House bakery to be saved by PX Mart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the announcement that White Wood House (白木屋) bakery would close down, its owner found supermarket chain PX Mart Co., Ltd. willing to come up with NT$790 million (US$26.5 million) to save the company, reports said Friday.

Last month, owner Genmont Biotech (景岳) announced that increasing losses forced it to shut down the upscale cake maker, which employed 190 people at 19 directly managed retail outlets across the country and at five department stores.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, a Genmont Biotech spokesperson said almost ten food companies from Taiwan and overseas had shown an interest in taking over White Wood House, though the name of the successful buyer was not immediately revealed, the Apple Daily reported. According to the Central News Agency, reporters attending the news conference were angry and demanded more details, leading to a demand by the Taiwan Stock Exchange to organize a second news conference later in the afternoon.

During the morning, the Genmont Biotech board had approved the financial elements of the deal, but the company chairman still had to go over the details before announcing the identity of the buyer, which turned out to be PX Mart, according to the Apple Daily.

As to the staff, they would first be laid off, with a decision on their fate to be taken by the new owner, the Apple Daily reported.

Since taking over White Wood House in 2014, Genmont Biotech reportedly lost a total of close to NT$500 million (US$16.7 million).