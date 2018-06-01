267 ships banned from Taiwan ports for violating N. Korean sanctions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An internal port circular from Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communication distributed on June 5, has announced a ban on vessels that have violated sanctions targeting North Korea from the Taiwan’s ports and territorial waters.



According to the document, 267 ships have been completely banned form operating in and around Taiwan. Although the sanctions are issued and agreed upon by the United Nations, of which Taiwan is not a member, the country is making an active effort to demonstrate its respect for international norms.



Taiwan has investigated a number of ships and companies in 2018 that have been accused of violating international sanctions, providing oil, or other contraband to the North Korean regime.



The ships are suspected of violating UN Sanctions, the most recent being passed in August 2017, which prohibits the supply, sale, and transfer of commodities including coal, iron, lead, and seafood. It also restricts North Korea’s access to sources of international financing, and prohibits other countries from hiring North Korean employees.

The list of 267 vessels that will be banned from operating in Taiwanese ports includes dry bulk transport ships, wet tankers, and large container liners, according to the S&P Global news site Platts.com.



The report states that six of the vessels on the list had recently made port visits to Taiwan within the last six months.



A source involved in Platts Shipping markets in North Asia is quoted in the report "if ships are caught, (authorities) will use a satellite or drone to take a photo of the ship; they will take evidence."



Until North Korea can reach agreements with the Unites States and the international community to denuclearize and to have sanctions lifted, the number of shipping companies and crews that are willing to take the risk of doing business with North Korean partners will continue to decrease.