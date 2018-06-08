AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this June 4, 2018, photo, a man collects plastic and other recyclable material from the shores of the Arabian Sea, littered with plastic bags and o
In this June 5, 2018, file photo, a young boy collects plastic and other recyclable material from the polluted waters of Babdemb lake on World Environ
In this photo taken June 1, 2018, a ragpicker is silhouetted as he searches for reusable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India. India produce
In this June 4, 2018, photo, tens of thousands of people attend an annual candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park. Hong Kongers commemorate vic
In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018, file photo, Muslims offer prayers at a mosque during the month of Ramadan in Dehradun, India,. Islam's holiest month
In this June 7, 2018, photo, members of a honor guard line up in formation near a large portrait of Chinese leader Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate before
In this June 3, 2018, photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, center, and South Korea's National D
In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, a man walks past an advertisement board of cartoon caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Ko
In this June 2, 2018, file photo, Kashmiri men carry body of Qaiser Amin Bhat, as Kashmiri women grieve during his funeral in Srinagar, Indian control
In this June 5, 2018, photo, a priest looks out from the temple of Swet Bhairabh in Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal. Basantapur Durbar Sq
In this June 3, 2018, photo, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He as they pose for photographers a
This May 20, 2018, drone photo shows a building covered in ivy in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the remote island of Shengshan, 90 kil
In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Afghanistan wicket keeper Mohammad Shahzad successfully stumps Bangladesh cricket player Mushfiqur Rahim during the
This year's World Environment Day focused on beating plastic pollution. The host nation for the event was India, which produces millions of tons of trash and requires immense dumps, where the poorest residents pick out recyclable materials and other items of value.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, people attend an annual vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park to commemorate victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square.
Muslims prayed at mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross visited Beijing for trade talks, and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attended the annual Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
The Southeast Asian city-state was preparing for the summit next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
