British man draws wrath of Taiwanese netizens for tossing banana peel out window

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A British man was confronted by a Taiwanese man for tossing banana peel out the side of a car window, and once the incident was posted online, he also had to deal with the wrath of many Taiwanese netizens for his act of littering.

On June 1, a Taiwanese man spotted a banana peel being tossed onto the shoulder of the road from the passenger side of a blue Toyota sedan as it drove through the Kenting National Park in Pingtung County's Hengchun Peninsula. The man followed the car until it hit a red light, and then he stepped up to the driver's side and confronted the female Taiwanese driver about the incident.

The Taiwanese man, who goes by the Facebook username Aswey Wu, posted the footage of the flying banana peel and the ensuing confrontation on the Hengchun Peninsula Public Affairs Discussion Group (恆春半島公共事務討論社團).



Car from which banana peel was tossed. (Screenshot from Aswey Wu's Facebook video)

In the video of the confrontation, Wu first asks the driver in Mandarin, "Why? Why come to Taiwan and toss trash?" The woman responded by saying, "It was a banana peel, so..."

Before she could finish, Wu responded saying, "Bananas can be thrown away like this?" Before she could respond, he said, "OK, great, really great. What country are you from?"

Trying to emphasize that it was merely fruit, the British man blurted out "Banana!" Thinking that he said, "Canada," Wu then asked, "In Canada can you throw things away like this?"

The driver then says, "He's from the UK," and the British man repeats the word "Banana." Wu then says, "In the UK is this OK?" To which the driver says, "Yes."

Wu then asks, "Are you sure?" The driver again responds, "Yes," though in a softer voice.



Driver of vehicle. (Screenshot from Aswey Wu's Facebook video)

Taiwanese netizens took umbrage to the British man's cavalier attitude toward littering in Taiwan:

"You're in Taiwan now, obey Taiwan's laws."

"The guy is full of BS! He should go back to the UK and toss it and see what happens!"

"Losing face is one thing, but now you've made the UK lose face. Did you forget where you are? Isn't there already enough trash in Kenting?"

Another person posted a link to a BBC article which reported a British man being fined £340 for tossing a banana peel from his car in 2009.

According to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Agency, the fine for littering ranges between NT$1,200 to NT$6,000.