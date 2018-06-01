US INDO-PACOM officers may visit Taiwan in near future, says researcher

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ian Easton, the author of the book “The Chinese Invasion Threat” spoke this week at an event held by the Hudson Institute in Washington D.C.



Easton predicts that Taiwan can likely expect a personal visit from the new US INDO-PACOM commander Phil Davidson or other senior officers in the very near future. His talk also emphasized that improving ties between the U.S. and Taiwan are a reason for optimism in the region.



In his remarks, Easton noted the trend in Washington towards increasing military and diplomatic support for Taiwan. Evidence of the trend includes the recent arms sales which include updated missile systems technology, and a lifting of restrictions on certain export licenses to provide Taiwan with the potential to domestically produce state of the art submarines.



Further, this past weekend, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis attended the annual Asia security summit in Singapore, the Shangri-La Forum, and spoke very pointedly about China’s militarization and also voiced clear support for Taiwan.



The recent Taiwan Travel Act, as well as the 2019 NDAA legislation also both encourage a closer relationship and military exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan. Both pieces of legislation were hailed as good policy by Easton.



Easton emphasized that Taiwan’s strategic geographic position in the First Island Chain continues to be recognized by the U.S. military and for this reason, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense is likely to be approached and considered as a key partner by the INDO-PACOM leadership.



As Easton has previously pointed out, in his book and other publications, China's PLA is prepping its military forces specifically for the purpose of retaking Taiwan, which he says Beijing plans to be able to do by the year 2020. Given that timeline, the improvement of diplomatic ties and the prospect of enhanved military cooperation with other states in the region, could not come at a better time, hence Easton's optimistic outlook.



Taiwan will likely take a greater role in joint military exercises, and strategic communications regarding China’s activity in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, according to Easton. Likewise, he believes that Japan and Australia will begin looking to the U.S. to assume responsibility for a multi-national naval coalition in the region, reports Liberty Times.