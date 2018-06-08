  1. Home
GOP moderate leader: Tentative immigration deal in works

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/08 14:08

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leader of House Republican moderates says a tentative deal with conservatives is being discussed to help young "Dreamer" immigrants stay in the U.S. legally.

It was unclear if the plan was a potential breakthrough in the GOP's long-running schism over immigration or would devolve into another failed bid to bridge that gap.

The proposal emerged Thursday, the same day that House Speaker Paul Ryan said leaders will craft an attempt at compromise on the issue that Republicans could embrace. Ryan is hoping an accord will derail threats by GOP centrists to force a series of House votes on immigration soon that leaders say would be divisive and damage the party's electoral prospects in November.