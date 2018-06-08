Energized Arizona teachers turn attention to tax proposal

PHOENIX (AP) — Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers will see pay raises of at least 10 percent next year after their historic walkout this spring.

School boards are implementing the raises after the new state budget authorized a 20 percent teacher pay raise over the next three years.

But some say the funds aren't enough to reverse a teacher vacancy crisis and address outstanding concerns like crumbling infrastructure and large class sizes.

Some want to see voters pass the Invest in Education Act. The proposal is estimated to raise $690 million annually by increasing income taxes on those who earn more than $250,000 a year.