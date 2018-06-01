Taiwanese blockbuster director to open history amusement park in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wei Te-sheng (魏德聖), the director of Taiwanese blockbuster hits “Cape No.7” and “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale,” wants the set of his next movie in Tainan to be transformed into an amusement park about the town’s rich history.

Wei, 48, is preparing to shoot “Taiwan Trilogy” about the 17th century on the island, an era dominated by the struggles between Dutch colonizers, ethnic Chinese migrants, and the indigenous population.

Once the movie has been wrapped up, the sets in Tainan will not be closed down or demolished, but integrated into a new amusement park, described as “a Disneyland of Taiwanese history,” Business Weekly magazine reported. Its opening is scheduled for 2024, the same year the film will have its premiere.

At the entrance to the park, visitors will find a long walkway between a Dutch frigate and a Chinese junk, before reaching the replica of a 17th-century Dutch fort, the magazine reported.

The project has already recruited talent from Japan, including Yohei Taneda, the art director who worked on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill as well as on Wei’s Seediq Bale. The Taiwanese director was also expected to work with the special effects team from New Zealand director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, according to Business Weekly.

The cost of the 100-hectare Tainan amusement park was estimated at NT$10 billion (US$335 million), with a special management company to be listed on the stock market and already able to recruit three major investors, Business Weekly reported.