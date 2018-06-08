Vietnam expels human rights lawyer, 2nd dissident to Germany

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A pro-democracy group says Vietnam has released from prison and expelled a prominent human rights lawyer and another dissident, who were sent to Germany.

The Brotherhood for Democracy said on its Facebook page that lawyer Nguyen Van Dai and Le Thu Ha arrived in Frankfurt early Friday. It said Dai was accompanied by his wife, Vu Minh Khanh. Dai co-founded the Brotherhood, which is banned.

Dai and Ha were convicted of attempting to overthrow the government and sentenced to 15 and nine years in jail respectively in a trial in Hanoi in April. Four others convicted of the same crime were given jail sentences of 7 to 11 years.

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry officials and the German Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comments.