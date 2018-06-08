Trump plays down need for preparation for Kim summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that "attitude" is more important than preparation as he looks to negotiate an accord with Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Preparing to depart Washington for next week's meeting, Trump dangled before Kim visions of normalized relations with the United States, economic investment and even a White House visit.

Characterizing the upcoming talks with the third-generation autocrat as a "friendly negotiation," Trump said: — quote — "I really believe that Kim Jong Un wants to do something."

Trump's comments came as he looked to reassure allies that he won't give away the store in pursuit of a legacy-defining deal with Kim.