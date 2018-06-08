Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 000 002 000—2 6 0 Minnesota 210 400 00x—7 9 0

Shields, Cedeno (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Berrios and B.Wilson. W_Berrios 7-5. L_Shields 1-7. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (12), Rosario (14), Adrianza (2).

___

Seattle 031 010 000—5 8 0 Tampa Bay 001 000 003—4 10 1

Leake, Colome (9) and Freitas; Stanek, Pruitt (2), Roe (9) and W.Ramos. W_Leake 6-3. L_Pruitt 1-3. HRs_Seattle, Span (2), Haniger (13). Tampa Bay, Robertson (7).

___

Detroit 501 000 010—7 10 0 Boston 100 010 000—2 7 0

Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Joh.Hicks; Beeks, Johnson (5), Velazquez (9) and Swihart. W_Boyd 4-4. L_Beeks 0-1. HRs_Detroit, Martin (8). Boston, Benintendi (11).

___

Baltimore 100 000 120 0—4 7 0 Toronto 100 000 003 1—5 12 0

(10 innings)

Hess, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9), M.Castro (9) and Wynns; J.Garcia, Clippard (7), Axford (8), Loup (8), Oh (9), Barnes (10) and Maile. W_Barnes 2-1. L_M.Castro 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Valencia (6), Trumbo (3), Wynns (1). Toronto, Granderson (5).

___

Houston 000 301 010—5 9 0 Texas 100 000 001—2 8 1

Cole, Harris (7), Devenski (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and Stassi; Hamels, Chavez (8) and C.Perez. W_Cole 7-1. L_Hamels 3-6. HRs_Houston, Bregman (7), Gattis (10).

___

Kansas City 001 000 000—1 4 0 Oakland 000 103 00x—4 9 0

Hammel, Hill (7), K.Herrera (8) and S.Perez; Blackburn, Trivino (7), Petit (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Blackburn 1-0. L_Hammel 2-6. Sv_Treinen (14). HRs_Kansas City, Escobar (3). Oakland, Olson (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 001 000—1 4 0 St. Louis 200 001 10x—4 11 1

Richards, Ziegler (6), Conley (7), Meyer (7), Guerrero (8) and Holaday; Mikolas, Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena. W_Mikolas 7-1. L_Richards 0-3. Sv_Norris (12). HRs_St. Louis, Voit (1), Martinez (6).

___

Los Angeles 100 111 220—8 13 1 Pittsburgh 001 002 031—7 9 0

Hudson, Alexander (2), P.Baez (3), Y.Garcia (5), Fields (6), Paredes (6), Goeddel (6), Stewart (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Taillon, Glasnow (6), Feliz (8) and E.Diaz. W_P.Baez 3-3. L_Taillon 3-5. Sv_Jansen (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson 2 (6), Bellinger (11). Pittsburgh, Diaz (4), Cervelli (9).

___

Colorado 101 102 000 000 0—5 13 0 Cincinnati 010 010 021 000 2—7 10 1

(13 innings)

T.Anderson, Dunn (8), Oberg (8), W.Davis (9), Shaw (10), Rusin (12) and Wolters; Mahle, Garrett (6), Peralta (8), Hughes (9), R.Iglesias (10), Floro (11) and Casali. W_Floro 2-1. L_Rusin 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Winker (2).

___

Philadelphia 000 012 000—3 6 3 Chicago 000 130 00x—4 6 2

Pivetta, L.Garcia (6), E.Ramos (7), Morgan (8) and Knapp; Chatwood, Duensing (5), Cishek (6), J.Wilson (7), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Gimenez. W_Duensing 2-0. L_Pivetta 4-5. Sv_Morrow (15). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (10).