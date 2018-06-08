Third college closes as Taiwan's student population shrinks by 90,000 in 10 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Kaomei Junior College of Healthcare & Management in Kaohsiung City applied for a permanent closure from the school year 2018, set to become the third college in Taiwan opting out of higher education.

The impact of falling fertility rates is being felt in Taiwan's educational institutions as the student population shrinks. In February of 2014, Kao Fong College of Digital Contents in Pingtung County announced the country's first permanent closure from the school year 2014. Six months later, Yung Ta Institute of Technology and Commerce in Pingtung County followed suit due to a whopping decline in new enrollment year over year.

Kaomei Junior College of Healthcare & Management was established in 1968 as a senior high school and was transformed into a college in 2003. The school said the number of students for the school year 2017 is 564, while as few as 381 students are expected for the next school year.

Accordingly, the school's board meeting made the decision to quit as it worries the falling number of students will add up its financial burden. The remaining students will be transferred to other colleges to continue their study, according to the school's plan, and the school will convert its building into a long-term nursing care facility, to address the country's increasing demand for elderly and public healthcare amid an aging population.

The Ministry of Education issued a statement Thursday, with a forecast of a whopping decline of 90,000 new students enrolled in the next ten years and more school closures as the student population shrinks.