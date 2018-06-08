Former NBC host Matt Lauer can keep New Zealand ranch

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer can keep a lakeside ranch in New Zealand after authorities there concluded there wasn't enough evidence he'd breached a "good character" condition.

Lauer has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least three women and was fired from NBC last November.

His termination triggered an investigation by New Zealand authorities, who require foreign buyers of important assets to be of good character. The provision is broad and includes criminal convictions as well as anything else that authorities decide reflects poorly on an owner's integrity.

Lauer last year purchased a lease for the Hunter Valley Station, a 10,750 hectare (26,500 acre) farm near the ski resort of Queenstown which advertising material described as a "truly majestic setting" which adjoins a UNESCO World Heritage site.