New terminal in Philippines' Cebu airport to open on July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport's (MCIA) brand new Terminal 2 in the Central Philippines will open on July 1.

The new terminal hopes to meet the region's growing popularity. Cebu and Visayan islands were ranked the second best island in the world by Condé Nast Traveler magazine's Readers' Choice Awards 2017.

Eva Air and Air Asia offer direct flights to MCIA from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (臺灣桃園國際機場).

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chaired the opening ceremony, which was attended by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of Tourism, Secretary of Transportation and local politicians.

"I was awed when I started to walk towards this place. This airport is so beautiful," said Duterte according to the Philippine Star.

The new terminal will allow the airport to service 12.5 million passengers per year.



(Image from Cebu Airport Corporation)

The new terminal takes design cues from local fauna and Cebu's iconic landscapes.



(Image from Cebu Airport Corporation)

Kenneth Cobonpue, an internationally recognized industrial designer and Cebu local was part of the design team.

The exiting terminal, Terminal 1, will be converted to service domestic travel only.

The airport has plans to expand further. A proposal to build an additional runway and a third terminal is being considered.