Upcoming Events in Taipei June 8-15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The summer is just getting started, so there’s no reason to let the heat slow you down. In the coming week in Taipei, there are tons of great opportunities to get out and socialize.

With pool parties, theater productions, art and cultural events, or enjoying the World Cup kickoff with other sports enthusiasts, Taipei has something to offer everyone.



Festivals and Exhibitions





Computex Taipei has been underway since June 5 at the World Trade Center located in Xinyi District, but the week’s events have only been open to those registered as business professionals. That changes Saturday, June 9, when the public can finally get access to the conference and exhibition for a single day. If you’re into scoping out the latest trends in computing and new tech, then don’t miss the final and probably the most action packed day of Computex Taipei 2018. Admission is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00p.m., and costs NT$200.

Also happening on Saturday June 9 is a “Fete de la Musique” at Taipei Expo Park and Maji Square, next to Yuanshan MRT Station. The one day music festival is being hosted by the “Association des Francais de Taiwan.” Live music and DJs on three stages, along with a French Market and bakery, along with a variety of other food choices and drinks, will all be available. Market starts at 10 a.m., and music starts at 2 p.m. The music and party will continue late into the evening at nearby Triangle!

For those interested in fashion and clothing design, a special series of events is taking place in Taipei on June 10, and on June 16. This Sunday, the “Road to the Rebel Spirit: The Ghost of McQueen” will offer a short fashion show and talk (in Chinese) from local designer Chou Yuying (周裕穎), the designer behind the label Just In Case, as well as Yu Lee of the Yutopia label. The event lasts from 3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. at the 1914 Huashan Creative Park Theater and costs NT$450 for entry.

Food and Market Events

Check out the opening weekend event of the “ROOFTOP” (頂樓加蓋 Rooftop) in Zhongshan District. The Rooftop is envisioned as a multi-functional creative space, available for rent and temporary use for artists, co-ops, and community organizations. To introduce the venue, this weekend organizers are having a vintage market and bazaar, along with a party featuring food and live music. Come see what local artists, vendors, and other creative folks are up to in Taipei, while checking out the Rooftop space. The event lasts from 12:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.





Next Friday, June 15, the Blue Rooster Bistro will be hosting their second “Free Flow Wine Party.” Join the party for all you can drink wine for just NT$900. Come with friends, and make new ones as you enjoy the great food and great atmosphere at the Blue Rooster Bistro. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 11:00 p.m.



Music and Entertainment

Saturday June 9 is the perfect day to enjoy the Mango Pool party at Road Castle (洛德城堡) near Gongguan MRT Station, from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Road Castle is hosting pool parties every other weekend throughout the summer and this Saturday is the “FIESTA TROPICAL Ultimate Latin Party.” There will plenty of Caribbean music and dancing, along with drinks, and fun in the sun. The Entry fee is NT$300.

Taihu Brewing is hosting a free party on Saturday June 9 to celebrate their yearly anniversary, with tons of music and an excellent variety of over 25 craft brews available. DJs will be spinning excellent grooves, while craft brew specialists share all the info about Taihu’s impressive selection of delicious brews. For the beer aficionados out there, it’s an event not to be missed. Lasts from 3:00p.m. to 10:00p.m., and it’s FREE.



And of course, no one can forget that the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia kicks off next week on June 14. There are a few places in Taipei where you can be sure to catch your team’s matches over the coming weeks, but we’ll just recommend four for now: Patio 84 in Shilin District, 1001 Nights Taipei in Songshan District, BeerGeek Micropub in Xinyi District, and Another Brick in Zhongzheng District.





National Theater and Concert Hall

After their three initial shows, the Ukrainian National Ballet will have two more performances at the National Theater in Taipei on June 9, and June 10. There are still tickets available for what are certain to be spectacular performances from the Kiev Ballet ensemble and the Ukrainian National Opera. Visit the official event page to get ticket before they sell out.





On Monday, June 11, Taipei’s Gloria Oratorio Choir will be presenting classics from G.F. Handel. For fans of classical music, it’s a performance that is sure to delight. Tickets range from NT$300 to NT$800, and the show begins at 7:30p.m.

Check out some local up and coming talent at the Experimental Theater of the National Theater. Three young choreographers, each with their own unique style are teaming up for a joint production as part of the 2018 Innovation Series. Each of the three short productions has been inspired by Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring:" Lin Su-lien's “Hey! Lady, Please Look at Me!,” Liu Yen-cheng's “The End of Journey,” and Liu Kuan-hsiang's “All about Brutality.” The combination of performances will be presented three times: June 15, 16 and 17.



Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, June 9 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

Also at EPL Steak House, check out Rhythm and Soul Nights, a regular event planned for Wednesday evenings. A team of DJs will be bringing you the best sounds from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s and beyond, covering Motown, Stax, Northern Soul, '90s neo-soul and more. Check out it out on June 13. Music starts at 8:00 p.m.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.