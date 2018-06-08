Kalmar and Navis to Deliver World-First State-of-the-Art Intermodal Automation Solution for Qube’s Moorebank Logistics Park, Sydney

HELSINKI & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and Navis, part of Kalmar Business Area within Cargotec, have been awarded the contract to supply a state-of-the-art, fully automated intermodal terminal solution for Qube’s Moorebank Logistics Park (MLP) in south-western Sydney. The order, valued at approximately EUR 80 million, includes the supply of the OneTerminal solution comprising Kalmar’s automated train handling, automated yard crane and automated horizontal transportation equipment and the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). It was booked into Cargotec's 2018 second quarter order intake. The manual operations at the Moorebank facility are due to commence in Q1 of 2019. Kalmar deliveries will start during the second half of 2019, and the solution will be extended step by step with the complete setup estimated to be operational in 2022.

Qube is one of Australia’s largest providers of integrated import and export logistics services, targeting freight moving to and from ports. At 243-hectares the MLP development will be the largest intermodal freight precinct in the country. At the final stage, it will include 850,000 square metres of warehousing, direct access to the nearby M7 motorway and Hume Highway, as well as a dedicated rail link to Port Botany and the national rail network. The MLP project aims to achieve a considerable ecological impact in the community by reducing carbon dioxide emissions at the terminal through using electrical container handling, but also by reducing diesel truck traffic significantly around Sydney. The comprehensive and cost-effective OneTerminal solution supplied by Kalmar and Navis will play a key role in helping the customer achieve this goal.

The OneTerminal solution will comprise both yard crane and horizontal transportation equipment, including four Kalmar Automated Stacking Cranes, eight automated Kalmar Rail-Mounted Gantry Cranes, as well as eight hybrid Kalmar FastCharge™ AutoShuttles™ and their charging stations. Kalmar and Navis will also supply the necessary automation hardware and software for the terminal, including Navis N4 which is trusted by more than 280 terminal operators worldwide. The solution will be delivered by one project team and under Kalmar OneTerminal contract.

Maurice James, Managing Director at Qube: “Moorebank is transformational for the import-export supply chain and signing this contract with Kalmar is a critically important step towards bringing this exciting project to life. Kalmar’s capabilities and product portfolio in terminal automation are second to none, so we are looking forward to taking our next steps with the help of their end-to-end solution. This highly complex project will deliver a state-of-the-art automation system that breaks new ground in the intermodal container handling business, and in our opinion Kalmar and Navis are the only partners who can deliver a system of this type and complexity.”

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects, Kalmar: “As the first fully automated intermodal terminal in the world, this project represents a significant milestone for Kalmar and Navis. It is by far the widest ranging and most complex automation project we have ever undertaken, and proves our industry-leading technical and project delivery capabilities in this growing field. This project also exemplifies our commitment to reduce emissions in cargo and material handling operations by fostering eco-efficient technologies, as all the delivered equipment can be operated electrically on locally produced solar power.”

Bruce Jacquemard, Chief Customer Officer, Navis, said: “The Qube automation initiative is another important milestone in our strategy to make global trade smarter, safer and more sustainable for everyone. Our combined Kalmar and Navis OneTerminal approach will help reduce the risk of terminal automation adoption worldwide. We are looking forward to extending our OneTerminal leadership, global footprint and unique ability to scale to bring new levels of automation and sustainability to our customers.”

