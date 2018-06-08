BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Segura Sea 59 249 46 85 .341 Altuve Hou 64 260 37 88 .338 Castellanos Det 61 248 32 82 .331 Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330 Brantley Cle 50 203 33 66 .325 MMachado Bal 61 236 32 76 .322 JMartinez Bos 60 229 40 72 .314 Rosario Min 59 234 39 73 .312 MDuffy TB 46 183 12 57 .311 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 46; KDavis, Oakland, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Judge, New York, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.