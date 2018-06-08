AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this June 5, 2018 photo, rescue workers search in El Rodeo, one of the hamlets in the disaster area near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire,"
In this June 4, 2018 photo, the body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatema
In this June 4, 2018 photo, people carry the coffins of seven people who died during the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which in Spanish means Volca
In this June 4, 2018 photo, Boris Rodriguez, who is searching for his wife, cries after seeing the condition of his neighborhood, destroyed by the eru
This combo of two satellite images provided by Digital Globe shows the hamlet of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, pictured on Feb. 5, 2018, top, and t
In this June 7, 2018 photo, Bryan Rivera cries after looking at the remains of his house, after his family went missing during the Volcan de Fuego or
In this June 7, 2018 photo, children who survived to the Volcan de Fuego or "Volcano of Fire" eruption laugh, as a clown performs near a shelter in Al
In this June 1, 2018 photo, masked protestor holds up a national flag as she stands above graffiti reading in Spanish "The state did it," during a pro
In this June 1, 2018 photo, political prisoners wave in jubilation prior their release from the Helicoide prison in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan off
In this June 6, 2018 photo, women hold up hands stained with red paint to symbolize blood during a protest march demanding a non-sexist education and
In this May 8, 2018 photo, children study at a run down school in the Amazonian shantytown of Victoria Gracia, Peru. In April Olivia Arevalo, a plant
In this June 2, 2018 photo, a couple dances in front of the police barricade during a protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Members of the Opposition Alli
In this June 3, 2018 photo, revelers kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)
In this June 1, 2018 photo, a boy attends the wake of slain Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Gomez Gonzalez at her parent's home in San Juan Ostuncalco, G
In this June 2, 2018 photo, Scotland's Graeme Shinnie, left, and Mexico's Jesus Corona, fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match at Azteca St
In this April 8, 2018 photo, San Lorenzo soccer fans who are part of the team's most militant fan base, coined "La Butteler," sing and dance from the
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
A big eruption at Guatemala's Volcano of Fire sent roiling clouds of super-heated gas and ash pouring down its slopes into nearby villages, killing dozens, wrecking homes and incinerating lush vegetation.
Nicaraguans mounted more protests against the government, pressing calls for the removal of President Daniel Ortega in unrest that has seen more than 100 people killed in political clashes since mid-April.
In Venezuela, the socialist administration freed 39 jailed anti-government activists from prison, calling it a gesture to the opposition aimed at finding a way to heal divisions in the economically struggling nation.
Women marched in Chile's capital demanding a non-sexist education system while decrying discrimination, harassment and sexual abuse by academics, students and officials.
Children studied at a rundown school in a Peruvian Amazon shantytown.
During a protest against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez's government, a couple danced in front of a police barricade. Revelers kissed during the annual gay pride parade in Brazil's biggest city, while fans of Argentina's San Lorenzo soccer club sang and danced during a match in Buenos Aires.
Mexico's national team won 1-0 in a friendly soccer match against Scotland looking ahead to next month's World Cup.
In Haiti, girls lined up while waiting for the start of a procession for the Corpus Christi feast day.
___
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers