Summit shows China's expansive ambitions in Central Asia

In this April 1, 2018, photo, a vendor waits for customers at a special trade zone along Kazakhstan's border with China near Khorgos. China will seek
In this April 1, 2018, photo, a stretch limousine bearing Chinese and Kazakhstan flags is displayed in the special trade zone along Kazakhstan's borde
In this April 1, 2018, photo, traders pack their goods outside a special trade zone along Kazakhstan's border with China near Khorgos. China will seek
In this April 1, 2018, photo, visitors are seen under Chinese lantern decorations at a special trade zone along Kazakhstan's border with China near Kh
In this April 1, 2018, photo, a resident past by Chinese Railway Express freights at a train station in Khorgos along Kazakhstan's border with China.
In this April 2, 2018, photo, containers are seen near cranes at the Khorgos Gateway, one of the world's largest dry dock in a remote crossing along K
In this April 2, 2018, photo, Khorogs Gateway CEO Zhaslan Khamzin speaks during an interview at Khorgos Gateway, one of the world's largest dry dock i
In this April 2, 2018, photo, Khorogs Gateway CEO Zhaslan Khamzin speaks during an interview at Khorgos Gateway, one of the world's largest dry dock i
In this April 2, 2018, photo, a Chinese flag is seen on the end of a railway track at the Khorgos Gateway, one of the world's largest dry dock in a re
In this April 1, 2018, photo, vehicles work at the Khorgos Gateway, one of the world's largest dry dock in a remote crossing along Kazakhstan's border
FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo, from left foreground: Presidents of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kazakhstan Nur
FILE - In this July 9, 2015, file photo, from left: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Jacob Zuma, President of Russia Vladi
KHORGOS, Kazakhstan (AP) — China will seek to further promote its economic links with Central Asia during this weekend's summit of the China and Russia-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The Beijing-based group was originally conceived as a platform for resolving border issues, fighting terrorism and — more implicitly — to counter American influence. In recent years, its economic component has grown more prominent with China's trillion-dollar infrastructure drive known as the Belt and Road Initiative.
As host, China is eager for outcomes that refer to President Xi Jinping's infrastructure initiative. But according to Jonathan Hillman, an expert on Asia, India's skepticism means such a resolution would not be unanimously supported. The group operates on the basis on consensus, making it difficult to adopt new initiatives.