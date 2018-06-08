|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Boston
|43
|20
|.683
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|33
|.459
|13½
|Toronto
|27
|35
|.435
|15
|Baltimore
|19
|42
|.311
|22½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Detroit
|30
|34
|.469
|4
|Minnesota
|27
|32
|.458
|4½
|Kansas City
|21
|41
|.339
|12
|Chicago
|20
|40
|.333
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Houston
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|Los Angeles
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|Oakland
|31
|31
|.500
|8
|Texas
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 11, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0, 13 innings
Boston 7, Detroit 1
Texas 8, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 2
Houston 7, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Boston 2
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 5, Texas 2
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Baltimore (Cashner 2-7) at Toronto (Happ 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-2) at Texas (Fister 1-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4) at Minnesota (Lynn 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-5) at Oakland (Montas 2-0), 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.