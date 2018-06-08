Japanese actress Masami Nagasawa recommends places for travel in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dressed in a traditional-style red dress covered in gold embroidery, Japanese actress and model Masami Nagasawa (長澤雅美) said it was a privilege to assume the role as the spokesperson for Taiwan to promote tourism for the second consecutive year.

The celebrity made the remarks at a promotional event organized by the Tourism Bureau of Taiwan in Tokyo on June 7, reported CNA.

Nagasawa, who stars in a new promotional video titled “Meet Colors! Taiwan” that has been airing in Japan since late April, told the audience at the event that the island is a place that has inspired her to “live in the moment” and not worry about the future.

Having visited Taiwan many times both for work and for pleasure, she revealed that her favorite dessert is shaved ice, and the souvenirs she prefers are maltose candy with preserved dry plum (話梅麥芽糖), as well as oolong tea.

In a quiz session, the organizers asked Nagasawa three questions, “What’s the fruit in Taiwan that Japanese love most?,” “What’s the color of Taiwan’s post box in addition to red?,” and “What’s the location for releasing sky lanterns?,” to which the actress provided the correct answers with mango, green, and Pingxi (平溪), respectively.

Asked about her three must-visit places in Taiwan, Nagasawa said she would recommend Tainan’s Gaomei Wetland (高美濕地), Matsu’s coast of“blue tears,” and Taipei's Maokong (貓空) that boasts tea plantations and tea houses everywhere.

The event also featured a session where Director-general of the Tourism Bureau Chou Yung-Hui (周永暉) offered a present of a name seal carved from Penghu’s basalt rock, in celebration of the Japanese actress’ 31st birthday, which fell on June 3.

According to Chou, the agency seeks to boost the number of Japanese travelers in Taiwan to 7 million, a target he is confident of achieving. He also took the opportunity to promote some of the island’s seasonal themed events, including the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung, the Formosa Summer Festival, the Taiwan Cycling Festival, and hot spring activities, CNA reported.



Masami Nagasawa attended a tourism promotion event for Taiwan in Tokyo (Photo by CNA)

Gaomei Wetland (Photo by FB user 郭恭克)