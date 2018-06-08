  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/08 10:10
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 40 18 .690
Boston 43 20 .683
Tampa Bay 28 33 .459 13½
Toronto 26 35 .426 15½
Baltimore 19 41 .317 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 32 28 .533
Detroit 30 34 .469 4
Minnesota 27 32 .458
Kansas City 21 41 .339 12
Chicago 20 40 .333 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 39 23 .629
Houston 38 25 .603
Los Angeles 35 28 .556
Oakland 31 31 .500 8
Texas 27 37 .422 13

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 11, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0, 13 innings

Boston 7, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 2

Houston 7, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 7, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Cashner 2-7) at Toronto (Happ 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-2) at Texas (Fister 1-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4) at Minnesota (Lynn 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-5) at Oakland (Montas 2-0), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.