Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|210
|400
|00x—7
|9
|0
Shields, Cedeno (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; Berrios and B.Wilson. W_Berrios 7-5. L_Shields 1-7. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (12), Rosario (14), Adrianza (2).
___
|Seattle
|031
|010
|000—5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|003—4
|10
|1
Leake, Colome (9) and Freitas; Stanek, Pruitt (2), Roe (9) and W.Ramos. W_Leake 6-3. L_Pruitt 1-3. HRs_Seattle, Span (2), Haniger (13). Tampa Bay, Robertson (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|10x—4
|11
|1
Richards, Ziegler (6), Conley (7), Meyer (7), Guerrero (8) and Holaday; Mikolas, Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena. W_Mikolas 7-1. L_Richards 0-3. Sv_Norris (12). HRs_St. Louis, Voit (1), Martinez (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|111
|220—8
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|002
|031—7
|9
|0
Hudson, Alexander (2), P.Baez (3), Y.Garcia (5), Fields (6), Paredes (6), Goeddel (6), Stewart (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Taillon, Glasnow (6), Feliz (8) and Diaz. W_P.Baez 3-3. L_Taillon 3-5. Sv_Jansen (15). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson 2 (6), Bellinger (11). Pittsburgh, Diaz (4), Cervelli (9).
___
|Colorado
|101
|102
|000
|000
|0—5
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|021
|000
|2—7
|10
|1
T.Anderson, Dunn (8), Oberg (8), Davis (9), Shaw (10), Rusin (12) and Wolters; Mahle, Garrett (6), Peralta (8), Hughes (9), Iglesias (10), Floro (11) and Casali. W_Floro 2-1. L_Rusin 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Winker (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|012
|000—3
|6
|3
|Chicago
|000
|130
|00x—4
|6
|2
Pivetta, L.Garcia (6), E.Ramos (7), Morgan (8) and Knapp; Chatwood, Duensing (5), Cishek (6), J.Wilson (7), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Gimenez. W_Duensing 2-0. L_Pivetta 4-5. Sv_Morrow (15). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (10).