Taiwan's Chan wins mixed doubles title at French Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan tennis sensation Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig took the mixed doubles title at the French open yesterday (June 7) in dramatic fashion by winning a super tiebreaker, marking Chan's first mixed doubles win at a Grand Slam event.

The second-seed duo defeated the top-seed duo of Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatian Mate Pavic 6-1, 6-7 (5) [10-8].

Chan and Dodig came out to a strong start with a 4-0 lead, and Pavic and Dabrowski only managed to win one game. In the second set, both sides held serve until Dodig and Chan broke to go up 5-3.

However, Pavic and Dabrowski clawed back from being down 1-5 to win it 7-5 and forced a decider to 10. Chan and Dodig battled back in the first-to-ten, win-by-two super tiebreaker ultimately winning [10-8].

The Grand Slam win is Chan's second major title, after winning a women's doubles title at the U.S. Open last year with Swiss Martina Hingis.