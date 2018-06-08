  1. Home
Taiwan's Chan wins mixed doubles title at French Open

Taiwan's Latisha Chan and Croatia's Ivan Dodig win mixed doubles title at French Open

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/08 09:55

Dodig (left), Chan (right) hoist trophy. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan tennis sensation Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig took the mixed doubles title at the French open yesterday (June 7) in dramatic fashion by winning a super tiebreaker, marking Chan's first mixed doubles win at a Grand Slam event. 

The second-seed duo defeated the top-seed duo of Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatian Mate Pavic  6-1, 6-7 (5) [10-8].

Chan and Dodig came out to a strong start with a 4-0 lead, and Pavic and Dabrowski only managed to win one game. In the second set, both sides held serve until Dodig and Chan broke to go up 5-3. 

However, Pavic and Dabrowski clawed back from being down 1-5 to win it 7-5 and forced a decider to 10. Chan and Dodig battled back in the first-to-ten, win-by-two super tiebreaker ultimately winning [10-8]. 

The Grand Slam win is Chan's second major title, after winning a women's doubles title at the U.S. Open last year with Swiss Martina Hingis. 

 

Latisha Chan
tennis
French Open

