AP PHOTOS: Life in North Korea, as Trump-Kim summit looms

FILE - A woman sorts silkworm cocoons to be boiled as part of the silk production process at the Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill in Pyongyang, North Korea, on
FILE - A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 31, 2014. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - Workers check finished products at the factory of a South Korean-owned company at the jointly-run Kaesong Industrial Complex in Kaesong, North
FILE - Kang Jong Jin, a 28-year old former soldier who attaches soles to shoes at a shoe factory in Wonsan, North Korea, poses for a portrait at his w
FILE - A shaft of light from a furnace shines through the Chollima Steel Complex in Nampo, North Korea, on Jan. 7, 2017. One of seven North Korean ste
FILE - A factory worker takes off his gloves at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Ma
FILE - A worker with a shovel stands near a furnace at the Chollima Steel Complex in Nampo, North Korea, on Jan. 7, 2017. Built by the Mitsubishi comp
FILE - A staff member sweeps the floor in a hotel lobby in front of a picture featuring portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung, left,
FILE - A hotel staff member stands at a reception desk decorated with a map of the world on Oct. 23, 2014, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong M
FILE - Song Un Pyol, manager at the upscale Potonggang department store in Pyongyang, North Korea, stands in the snacks aisle while being interviewed
FILE - Workers carry boxes of seafood on Nov. 8, 2013, as they load a Chinese transport truck at the Suchae Bong Corp seafood factory in Rajin, North
FILE - People dine at the Ongnyugwan, a popular noodle restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 1, 2014. The restaurant, built in 1960 at the in
FILE - Beer servers Kim Yon Hui, left, and Yang Pok Yong wait to serve customers at the Taedonggang Beer shop in Pyongyang, North Korea, on May 7, 201
FILE - A traffic policeman directs pedestrians leaving an anti-U.S. rally that marked the 66th anniversary of the start of the Korean War at Kim Il Sq
FILE - A man drives a bus while a woman looks out through the cracked windshield in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Alexander F.
FILE - Men and woman paint the roof of a restaurant in downtown Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - Men and women work in a rice field in Kangwon province, eastern North Korea, on June 23, 2016. The capital of Kangwon province is Wonsan, which
FILE - A farmer carries a fully grown cabbage after plucking it out from the main crop that will be harvested early next month and used to make Kimchi
FILE - Men plow fields along the Pyongyang-Wonsan highway in Sangwon, North Korea, near Pyongyang, on July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
North Korea has gone through a tremendous metamorphosis since leader Kim Jong Un assumed power after the death of his father late in 2011. What were once vacant lots or neighborhoods of traditional houses have been transformed into blocks of huge skyscrapers dedicated to the nation's nuclear scientists, or its rocket engineers, that tower over the capital of Pyongyang. Street stalls offer fresh fruits and vegetables, even pancakes or hamburgers. There are almost enough taxis to make the city's famed women traffic controllers obsolete.
The nation has, at the same time, continued to struggle to provide all of its people with such basic necessities as a balanced diet. Plagued by shortages of power and consumer goods, its economy was surpassed decades ago by its capitalist neighbors in South Korea. It remains one of the least free countries in the world, with severe restrictions on access to the Internet, to any form of international communication or travel and information that hasn't been approved by the state. And, under Kim Jong Un, it has become a nuclear power, with long range missiles capable of reaching the United States.
As Kim emerges from his six years of self-imposed isolation, holding summits with neighbors and, for the first time ever, U.S. President Donald Trump, a country that had for so long seemed somehow dormant is now beginning to rumble back onto the world stage.
What path will North Korea take? For now, perhaps only Kim Jong Un himself knows the answer.
WORKERS
As the heroes of socialist propaganda, they are depicted as a self-sacrificing, proud proletariat upon whom the weight of the nation depends. But the life of the worker in North Korea has never been easy.