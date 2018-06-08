AP PHOTOS: Life in North Korea, as Trump-Kim summit looms

FILE - North Korean veterans gather before the start of a parade in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Maye-E Wong, File)
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves while officials, from left, Choe Ryong Hae, Kim Yong Nam, Pak Pong Ju, and Hwang Pyong So applaud during
FILE - Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - Dancers perform during a military parade in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the cemetery for fallen fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang on July 25, 2013, during a
FILE - University students carry North Korean flags below bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on April 15, 2017, during a m
FILE - North Korean soldiers turn to look toward their leader, Kim Jong Un, as they carry packs marked with the nuclear symbol during a parade marking
FILE - Soldiers march past veterans during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 15, 2017, during a military parade to celebrate the 105th annivers
FILE - A large 16-wheel truck carries a missile during a massive military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square on April 15, 2012, to celebrate the
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, smiles at Hwang Pyong So, the top political officer of the Korean People's Army, center, and Kim Yong N
FILE - Men carrying North Korean flags march in a mass military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Korean War a
FILE - A soldier stands during a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling party on Oct.
FILE - Soldiers take part in a military parade on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il
FILE - People wave flowers and flags as they march alongside a float displaying of models of various missiles along with doves on Kim Il Sung Square i
FILE - A military officer looks at foreign journalists from behind a balcony during a parade to celebrate North Korea's newly completed ruling-party c
FILE - Jets fly over the Juche Tower during a parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - North Koreans wave decorative flowers as they walk past their leader, Kim Jong Un, during a parade in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Won
FILE - North Korean war veterans express varying degrees of emotion as they watch a parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square on July 27, 2014, to mark
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the birth of Ki
FILE - North Korean soldiers ride in the back of trucks as they drive down Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang on April 19, 2017, after participating
FILE - A North Korean soldier is silhouetted on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2015, following a mass military parade. (AP Photo/Wong May
North Korea has gone through a tremendous metamorphosis since leader Kim Jong Un assumed power after the death of his father late in 2011. What were once vacant lots or neighborhoods of traditional houses have been transformed into blocks of huge skyscrapers dedicated to the nation's nuclear scientists, or its rocket engineers, that tower over the capital of Pyongyang. Street stalls offer fresh fruits and vegetables, even pancakes or hamburgers. There are almost enough taxis to make the city's famed women traffic controllers obsolete.
The nation has, at the same time, continued to struggle to provide all of its people with such basic necessities as a balanced diet. Plagued by shortages of power and consumer goods, its economy was surpassed decades ago by its capitalist neighbors in South Korea. It remains one of the least free countries in the world, with severe restrictions on access to the Internet, to any form of international communication or travel and information that hasn't been approved by the state. And, under Kim Jong Un, it has become a nuclear power, with long range missiles capable of reaching the United States.
As Kim emerges from his six years of self-imposed isolation, holding summits with neighbors and, for the first time ever, U.S. President Donald Trump, a country that had for so long seemed somehow dormant is now beginning to rumble back onto the world stage.
What path will North Korea take? For now, perhaps only Kim Jong Un himself knows the answer.
MILITARY PARADES
Along with its famous mass games, North Korea has taken the tradition of the military parade to a level all its own. Its parades are used to show off the best and newest weapons in its arsenal and the almost-robotic precision of its goose-stepping troops.