AP PHOTOS: Life in North Korea, as Trump-Kim summit looms

FILE - People walk past a collection of more than a dozen new apartment buildings along Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 13, 2017.
FILE - North Korean school children play in the aquatic center at the Songdowon International Children's Camp in Wonsan, North Korea, on June 23, 2016
FILE - A man uses his smartphone in front of portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, North Korea,
FILE - People watch a 3D movie on an amusement park ride at the Rungna People's Pleasure Park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 22, 2013. (AP Photo/
FILE - A family visits a flower festival during a celebration to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the late leader Kim Il Sung on April 16, 2
FILE - A boy stands in the aisle at the Potonggang department store in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - A woman looks at a display of imported cosmetics and perfume on the second level of the upscale Potonggang department store in Pyongyang, North
FILE - A poster showing different types of men's hair styles hangs outside a barber shop at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Dec. 1,
FILE - A man takes a photograph while his friends rest on deck chairs at a water slide and swimming pool complex in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 8
FILE - A man and woman ski at the Masik Pass ski resort, nestled deep in North Korea's eastern mountains, on Feb. 22, 2014. The resort has 10 ski runs
FILE - Children attend a ski class at the Masik Pass Ski Resort in Wonsan, North Korea, on Feb. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
FILE - People dressed in their swim suits play volleyball at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Dec. 1, 2015. The water park is open t
FILE - A young girl stands on floral-print carpet inside the Pyongyang Children's Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 14, 2011. The large facil
FILE - Dresses are displayed on mannequins at a hotel gift shop in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)
FILE - A woman in a traditional dress leaves the Pyongyang Indoor Stadium after attending a mass dance party celebrating the "Day of the Shining Star,
North Korea has gone through a tremendous metamorphosis since leader Kim Jong Un assumed power after the death of his father late in 2011. What were once vacant lots or neighborhoods of traditional houses have been transformed into blocks of huge skyscrapers dedicated to the nation's nuclear scientists, or its rocket engineers, that tower over the capital of Pyongyang. Street stalls offer fresh fruits and vegetables, even pancakes or hamburgers. There are almost enough taxis to make the city's famed women traffic controllers obsolete.
The nation has, at the same time, continued to struggle to provide all of its people with such basic necessities as a balanced diet. Plagued by shortages of power and consumer goods, its economy was surpassed decades ago by its capitalist neighbors in South Korea. It remains one of the least free countries in the world, with severe restrictions on access to the Internet, to any form of international communication or travel and information that hasn't been approved by the state. And, under Kim Jong Un, it has become a nuclear power, with long range missiles capable of reaching the United States.
As Kim emerges from his six years of self-imposed isolation, holding summits with neighbors and, for the first time ever, U.S. President Donald Trump, a country that had for so long seemed somehow dormant is now beginning to rumble back onto the world stage.
What path will North Korea take? For now, perhaps only Kim Jong Un himself knows the answer.
THE NEW ECONOMY
Grassroots barter and trade that began as a necessity in the famine years of the 1990s has grown into a quasi-legal market system that is now one of the most important drivers of North Korea's domestic economy. For those who know how to navigate it — called the "money masters" — there are riches to be had.