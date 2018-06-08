10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHO'S EXHIBITING HIS USUAL BRAVADO

Heading into his North Korea summit, Trump says "attitude" is more important than preparation as he looks to negotiate an accord with Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

2. IN US, SOBERING DATA ON SUICIDES

Suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016, a government report says.

3. RESCUERS SUSPEND SEARCH-AND-RECOVERY MISSION

The decision prompts distraught residents who lost loved ones in the explosion of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire to do the risky work themselves with rudimentary tools.

4. WHAT'S LATEST PREDICAMENT FOR FACEBOOK

The social network says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

5. FOR TRUMP, CHILLY RECEPTION LOOMS

The president has angered allies with his trade policies just as he makes his first visit as president to Canada for a G-7 summit.

6. BOTTLENECK FORMS AT MEXICAN BORDER

In unusually long lines, asylum-seekers are camping out and waiting for days or even weeks to present themselves to U.S. inspectors.

7. WHERE GUNS ARE GOING SILENT

Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani announces a weeklong cease-fire with the Taliban, coinciding with the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

8. COMING: ALEXA FOR COUCH POTATOES

Amazon's new streaming TV device will let users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms — all without pushing any buttons.

9. DISCOVERY ADVANCES CASE FOR LIFE ON MARS

Scientists say NASA's Curiosity rover has found potential building blocks of life in an ancient Martian lakebed.

10. SIXERS' EXEC STEPS DOWN

Bryan Colangelo resigns as the team's president of basketball operations amid allegations that he used a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players.