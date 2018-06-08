BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/08 06:17
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Washington 5 4 .556
Atlanta 3 3 .500 2
Chicago 3 3 .500 2
New York 2 3 .400
Indiana 0 6 .000 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800
Seattle 5 2 .714
Phoenix 5 3 .625 ½
Dallas 3 3 .500
Minnesota 3 5 .375
Las Vegas 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 88, Washington 80

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.<