BC-TEN--French Open Show Court Schedules

French Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Court Philippe Chatrier

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, vs. Dominic Thiem (7), Austria

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, vs. Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (12), Spain, vs. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia

Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Eri Hozumi, Japan, vs. Zhaoxuan Yang, China and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, vs. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (2), Czech Republic

Court 3

Chun Hsin Tseng (4), Taiwan, vs. Sebastian Korda (2), United States

Caty Mcnally, United States, vs. Iga Swiatek, Poland

Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan and Ray Ho (5), Taiwan, vs. Hugo Gaston, France and Clement Tabur (2), France

Loudmilla Bencheikh, France and Julie Belgraver, Netherlands, vs. Caty Mcnally, United States and Iga Swiatek, Poland